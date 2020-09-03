Camp Happy Days’ first annual virtual FUNdraiser to benefit Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month

Camp Happy Days is excited to announce its first ever virtual FUNdraiser this September to support Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month.
The community, as well as supporters, are invited to join Camp Happy Days virtually to fund raise by walking, running, rolling, riding or getting creative -- and heck even gardening. Fundraisers choose an idea or activity, set goals and then recruit their family and friends to sponsor them as they run, golf, jump rope hike or ride a bike. For example, a fundraiser sets a goal of walking/running 100 steps, biking or hiking a mile for every dollar raised, or hitting the links and golfing their way to a goal. Participants then share their progress over the duration of the event.
Being active is not a requirement to participate in this event — Camp Happy Days has suggested several creative ideas such as shaving your beard or head upon reaching your goal, challenging friends to free throws or giving up chocolate– the sky is the limit. Camp Happy Days will virtually celebrate the success of this event on Saturday, Sept. 19.
Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month brings awareness to childhood cancer, which remains the leading cause of death by disease among children under the age of 15 in the United States. Every day, 43 children are diagnosed with cancer from all ethnic, gender, socio-economic groups and more than 40,000 children undergo treatment for cancer each year. Camp Happy Days provides support, encouragement and FUN to children diagnosed with cancer and their families by providing 14 cost-free, year-round programs, special events and access to crisis resources.
In September, as children and families affected by childhood cancer are recognized, Camp Happy Days and their supporters take comfort in the fact that until there is a cure for cancer there is Camp Happy Days!
Camp Happy Days thanks its dedicated and valued sponsors: APECS Aerospace Corporation, The Boeing Company, and Maple Street Biscuit Company.
To register, please visit justgiving.com/campaign/camphappydaysvirtualfundraiser.
For more information, please visit camphappydays.org/fundraiser2020.