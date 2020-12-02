C of C students promoting unity and inclusion

After forming its Inclusion, Equity & Diversity Action Council (IEDAC) this summer, College of Charleston Athletics has continued to move forward with programming for student-athletes to get more involved and have a voice within the athletics community on issues such as racism and social injustice.
The IEDAC, in partnership with CofC’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), recently delivered items from its “School Supply Drive” to Memminger Elementary, a Title 1 school in Charleston County located in downtown Charleston.
Black women student-athletes, including members of the women’s basketball team, were also featured prominently in the NCAA’s “My Story Matters” social media campaign, which explored their identities, perspectives and experiences.
Continuing the athletics department’s mission of being a respectful and open community that supports and encourages diversity, the College of Charleston men’s and women’s basketball teams are donning warm-up shirts that include the names of victims of racism and social injustice as both programs started the season on the road against two elite programs in the nation.
The decision to wear warm-up shirts is part of a larger, ongoing initiative led by College of Charleston student-athletes across all sports, emphasizing awareness of social injustices in the U.S.
“The players and staff decided as a unit to wear these shirts to give a visual representation of our support of this movement,” said Madison Taylor, a junior guard on the women’s basketball team. “We wanted to continue our fight against injustice in our country, by shining a light on Black women who were victims of police brutality. We will carry on the fight for these women. Their stories matter, just like ours do.”
“Our program does not tolerate any form of hatred or discrimination of any kind,” head women’s basketball coach Robin Harmony said. “We will continue to focus on unity and promote inclusion within our team, our program and our community.”
“For me, our warm-up shirts are a huge step for our community, given the historical background of Charleston,” said DeAngelo Epps, a sophomore forward on the men’s basketball team. “I believe it’s a strong statement and sets the tone that racial prejudice and injustices won’t be tolerated any longer. It starts with us, because we have a voice that is heard louder than others in the Black community – given the elevated platform we have been blessed with.”
“In the midst of the social climate, our players and staff felt inclined to bring awareness to some of the issues facing our country,” said head men’s basketball coach Earl Grant, who grew up in North Charleston. “We felt the need to be the voice of so many voiceless people, who have lost their lives undeservingly.”
Prior to the season, the men’s basketball team put together a “Cops & Kids Hoops Clinic” to help build a better bond between the community and both the Charleston and North Charleston Police Departments.
In addition to the warm-up shirts, CofC will join college basketball programs across the nation in playing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” following the national anthem at every home game at TD Arena. The song is often referred to as the “Black national anthem” and is one of the most recognizable songs of the Black civil rights movement.