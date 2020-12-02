Bus shelter marks provides sustainable infrastructure for residents

Mount Pleasant council member Kathy Landing, CARTA Board of Directors Chairman Mike Seekings, and Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments (BCDCOG) Deputy Director of Operations and Support Andrea Kozloski and Mayor Will Haynie, held a ribbon cutting Nov. 17 for a
Present at the ceremony were Transportation Director Brad Morrison, Transportation Operations Division Chief James Aton and Project Manager Gary Ponder.
“The ribbon cutting of this latest bus shelter marks another decisive step in providing sustainable infrastructure for our residents and supporting the success of transit and multi-modal transportation options within our community,” said Haynie. “This is the first shelter to provide lighting via solar panels and includes other amenities. We are also planning improvements at CARTA locations on other heavily travelled roadways, such Houston Northcutt, across from Town Hall.”
“I would like to thank our partners, CARTA and the BCDCOG, Charleston County School District and our elected officials who helped fund this Capital Improvement Project, as well as Gary Ponder serving as project manager,” said Aton.
For more information on Mount Pleasant transportation projects, visit the municipal website at www.tompsc.com.