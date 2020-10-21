Bridgeside Investment Group welcomes new financial advisor

Carolyn Hash, Senior Vice President of Investments for the Bridgeside Investment Group of Raymond James, announced that Caroline Mosteller has officially joined their team as a financial advisor. Ms. Hash, recently named to the prestigious list of 2020 Forbes/SHOOK Top Women Wealth Advisors was ecstatic about the addition to their practice.
Ms. Mosteller is ideally suited to join the Bridgeside Investment Group, according to Ms. Hash. “Exceptionally bright, hard-working and people focused, Caroline shares our values of ensuring that every client gets the personal attention that they deserve. She understands the importance of listening, of researching, of exploring and of relentless attention to detail,” Ms. Hash explained. “I have known Caroline for years and am 100 percent convinced that our clients will quickly recognize her commitment to their success.”
A Mt. Pleasant native and the daughter of local entrepreneurs, Caroline graduated from Clemson University with a Bachelor’s degree in Finance with an emphasis in Real Estate. She has spent the last five years honing her business skills in the healthcare, real estate and tech industries. She credits those experiences for helping to refine her strengths, define true business integrity and pursue a lifetime career in financial advising.
Ms. Hash refers to Caroline as a people person with an exceptional work ethic, a compliment that Caroline finds particularly gratifying. “I am honored and excited to work under Carolyn Hash. Every day I am amazed by her wisdom, drive and genuine care for others,” Ms. Mosteller explained. “As Zig Ziglar writes, ‘You can get everything in life you want if you will just help enough other people get what they want.’ I am driven to help others realize their goals which explains my enthusiasm for this exceptional opportunity. Financial advising is a vehicle can allow allows you to build lasting relationships, robust estates and resilient legacies for your clients. I am committed to doing everything possible to help them achieve these objectives.” Having completed her Series 7 and Series 66 exams, Ms. Mosteller will be joining the practice immediately.
ABOUT BRIDGESIDE INVESTMENT GROUP: Headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, SC, Bridgeside Investment Group of Raymond James and Associates works with individuals, families, small business owners and women in transition to determine their financial goals and create a strategy to help achieve them so they can live the life they want to live. Team members include Carolyn Hash, Certified Financial Planner™ Professional and Senior Vice President-Investments, Lauren Liles, Financial Advisor, and Patti Powell, Senior Registered Client Service Associate. Together, they have over 60 years of experience in the financial services industry. (www.bridgesideinvestmentgroup.com)