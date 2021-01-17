Boy Scout Troop 502 completed multiple Eagle Scout projects in 2020

Despite the pandemic, the Isle of Palms Boy Scout Troop 502 was busy throughout 2020 working on multiple Eagle Scout projects.
The troop, established in 1990, has been meeting at the Isle of Palms United Methodist Church since 2008. Recent projects included the destruction of an old fence at the church and construction of a new one, including staining the fence. Additionally, the troop was building benches to create a retreat next to the church for the enjoyment of visitors. The projects were organized by Will Castellow, daniel Habbrick and Ben Kinlaw, with the help of other troop members and parent volunteers. The troop recently added a separate Girls Troop 502.
Carol Truslow and Bill Emery are long-time members of the IOP United Methodist Church, and presented each new Eagle Scout candidate with a special eagle pen of appreciation.
Troop 502 welcomes the addition of middle school age boys or girls interested in joining. They mees at the United Methodist church on the Isle of Palms, Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m.