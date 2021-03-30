Boomer women find confidence in triathlon community

As a woman in her late 50s, Kathy Phleger didn’t expect to be training and completing triathlons on a regular basis. She also didn’t expect to finish her first triathlon with a broken hand.
Nine days before the triathlon, she fell off her bike to prevent a collision with the cyclist in front of her. As a result, she landed on her hand and ended up in a soft cast. “I was heartbroken,” she said.
However, the injury didn’t stop her from continuing her training and subsequently completing her first She Tris Triathlon.
“I had an Eagles song playing through my head as I was riding and it was such a good time,” Phlegar said.
She Tris is a Charleston-based organization that hosts women-only triathlon events throughout the year. One goal of the organization is to provide women of any age the opportunity to complete a triathlon, while receiving support from a welcoming community of triathletes, said Sarah Hayes, the “champion of enthusiasm” with She Tris.
She Tris Triathlons are typically a 250-meter pool swim, an 8-mile bike ride and a two and ½-mile run.
Since completing her first She Tris Triathlon in 2018, Phlegar said she’s hooked on the sport. In addition to completing several She Tris Triathlons, the 57-year-old has done a handful of other sprint triathlons, which are longer distances than the She Tris events. She’s also done two Olympic distance relays where she individually completed the biking and running portions on separate occasions.
Her next goal is to complete a full Olympic distance triathlon, which is a 1.5k swim, 40k bike ride and 10k run.
Hayes said the She Tris Triathlons are a good entry point for women of any age: the distance is approachable and pool swims are accommodating for those who do not want to swim in a lake or ocean. She said some women, like Phlegar, get really involved in the sport and train for longer events, while others feel accomplished by finishing the She Tris event.
Claudia Smolecki signed up for a She Tris Triathlon last year after being persuaded by a friend from her gym. The in-person event was canceled due to the pandemic, but Smolecki signed up again this year and is planning to complete her first She Tris Triathlon in August.
The 60-year-old said doing a triathlon is definitely out of her comfort zone. She thinks the swimming part will be the greatest challenge for her – she jokingly said she might be dog paddling the whole time. In reality, she is committed to putting effort in both the training and event.
Smolecki has been training with Tri It For Life, an organization that mentors and prepares women for triathlon events. The She Tris founder, Angi Klick, started the organization when she realized women who trained with Tri It For Life did not have a local, women’s-only race to compete at. Many women go through the Tri It For Life training before completing their first She Tris Triathlon.
Smolecki said there are women of all different ages, backgrounds and abilities who are training for the triathlons. She said she’ll be in the pool with a woman in her 20s who has also never done anything like a triathlon.
“At 60-years old, to try to do something you haven’t done before is motivating to others,” Smolecki said.
Smolecki’s personal motivation is her family. She wants to stay healthy and active to keep up with her grandkids. She’s already invited her family, including her grandkids, to cheer on “Grandma” at the She Tris event.
Liz Coleman-Socia, a 62-year-old, said she’s always been an exerciser, but wasn’t a triathlete until she completed her first She Tris Triathlon in 2019.
“As I age, I like doing those three different sports,” Coleman-Socia said. “My body seemed to adapt better to changing it up.”
She said she was more prone to injuries when doing boot camps and other forms of exercise, versus swimming, biking and running.
She went through the Tri It For Life training before completing the triathlon. “I was amazed at what I accomplished and it set me on a path,” Coleman-Socia said.
Her next feat is completing a half Ironman in November, which is almost a 2k swim, 90k bike ride and 21k run. “It’s a big box to check,” she said.
Coleman-Socia uses her triathlon experience and nursing background to mentor triathletes through the Tri It For Life program. As a mentor, she is there to help women who may have never tried the sport before, which means walking with them in the back when they need a break or pushing them when they need extra motivation.
She has also built a community with a group of She Tris women. She said at 62-years-old, she thought her “friend card” was full, but she’s found a supportive group of women from all different stages of life. She admits that age-wise she is typically the queen of the group.
“If we were all Boomers that would be boring,” Coleman-Socia said.
She began her triathlon journey as a way to “age gracefully,” but what she didn’t expect was to be a part of a supportive community where she could provide mentorship and guidance to other women.
“What started out to be a selfish endeavor, turned out to be a more altruistic endeavor – it’s become part of me now,” Coleman-Socia said.
Hayes said that outside of race day, many She Tris athletes have found a “tribe of women” who support each other in all aspects of life.
“There are women who are decades in age differences but they’ve become cycling buddies and race buddies because they share a passion,” said Hayes.
For Phlegar, she was surprised her passion for triathlons took off, especially the running aspect. She used to excitedly tell her family when she ran the short distance to the end of their street and just recently she completed her first 10k run during a training session.
Her ability to complete such a daunting task as triathlons has instilled confidence to do things in her life that she may have relied on others for in the past.
“I think the bottom line is it’s kind of like a key,” Phlegar said. “You have access to this race but then it really changes lots of other things in your life.”
She Tris scheduled three in-person events this year: May 23 at Hobcaw Yacht Club in Mount Pleasant, August 21 at Hamlin Plantation Clubhouse in Mount Pleasant and September 26 at Carnes Crossroads in Summerville. There is a virtual option for each of the events. Registration is open at shetris.com/upcoming-events .