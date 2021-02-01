Blessing of the Fleet Craft Show applications available

The Town of Mount Pleasant Blessing of the Fleet & Seafood Festival craft show applications are now available. The 34th annual festival will be April 25 at Memorial Waterfront Park.
Crafters and artists who conceive their own designs and execute original finished products are invited to apply to participate in the arts and crafts show. Applicants are juried simultaneously with the best entries in each category selected on a limited basis to offer a diverse and balanced show. The application deadline is February 26.
The Blessing of the Fleet & Seafood Festival aims to promote local fishermen and the town’s seafood legacy, educate the public on the importance of supporting local fishermen and shrimpers by buying wild-caught and local seafood, and to give back to the community by giving proceeds to a nonprofit that supports Mount Pleasant residents as well as the event.
The 2021 beneficiaries are Carolina Children’s Charity and East Cooper Community Outreach, both of which were chosen for the 2020 festival that was canceled due to COVID-19 precautions.
Proceeds from the festival, which is free for the public to attend, are largely dependent upon event-day memorabilia sales and sponsorship revenue. Selected beneficiaries are required to recruit and organize a minimum of 50 volunteers who are vital to the festival’s success.
The last Sunday of every April, local ministers bless the local fleet for a safe and bountiful season ahead. Since 2013, each Shem Creek shrimping or fishing boat owner who registers and participates in the blessing boat parade has received $500.
For more information, visit ExperienceMountPleasant.com/play or the event page at Facebook.com/MountPleasantRec.