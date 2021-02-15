Bicycle and pedestrian improvements planned by SCDOT

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has worked closely over the last few months with both Charleston Moves and the East Coast Greenway to improve bike and pedestrian safety. As a result, SCDOT plans to move forward with the re-striping of the IOP Connector to delineate dedicated bike lanes as well as dedicated “walking lanes” for pedestrians.
This re-striping plan is intended to provide a safer, well defined space for all modes of transportation users through the delineated lanes (as shown in the illustration). In addition, this re-striping plan adds 3-feet of additional space to the outside of each vehicle travel lane for emergency services.
South Carolina, like most other states is seeing an increase in fatalities and serious injuries associated with bicyclists and pedestrians. SCDOT understands the need to safely design and construct roadways that accommodate all modes of transportation and is incorporating all these ideas is into a “Complete Streets Policy.” This new policy will address pedestrians, bicyclists, as well as transit.