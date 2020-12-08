Between the Stacks: What’s wrong with a happy ending?

I can’t imagine that this is a controversial sentiment: the year 2020 has been rough. We all know this to be true so, at Mount Pleasant Regional Library, we want to offer a panacea during the month of December.
The Japanese have a term called “Iyashikei,” which translates to “healing-type.” The point behind it is to offer media that provide a sense of serenity. To that end, we at the library would like to offer the public a fine selection of entertainment that is guaranteed to not cause undue distress. For those who are interested, we offer a wide variety of palate cleansers for a year that seems to go on for all time!
On the literary side of things, we have a fine selection of nice romances where things work out for everyone involved, funny stories where people experience wacky shenanigans and everybody ends up having a good time, and even dramas where things work out in the end.
However, your modern library isn’t just for literature; indeed, we also offer a wide assortment of movies. On the one hand, we have a wide selection of romances and comedies, and on the other hand we have the security of the Hallmark Channel. Could they be considered formulaic? Absolutely! But, in these unprecedented times, couldn’t we all use a gentle story about the Christmas spirt where everyone learns to believe in Santa again?
On the non-fiction side of things, we have books on meditation and relaxation to offer tips on how to unclench your jaw and breathe deeply again.
What if you’re not in the holiday spirt? Not a problem! We also offer books about cute animals. Allow your back to un-tense for a moment as you flip through the pages of a book about how good puppies are.
This library also boasts an impressive collection of cookbooks. Give your mind a chance to unwind for a bit, and maybe pick back up that hobby you started during lockdown by checking out a book about baking. (No bad thoughts, only cookies.)
So, come on by Mount Pleasant Regional Library this December and see what stress-relieving options we have for you this holiday season – because, after EVERYTHING 2020 has thrown our way, don’t we deserve a peaceful, happy ending?
If you don’t have time to come into the library, remember that CCPL has plenty of digital options for relieving stress at ccpl.org/digital-collections and ccpl.org/databases, not to mention virtual programs on Facebook. Remember to stay current with CCPL’s phased reopening at ccpl.org.