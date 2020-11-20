Between the Stacks: Thankful for these young adult books

November has always been a month dedicated to books and writing. November 1 is National Author’s Day as well as the first day of National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo). It’s also a month where thankfulness is brought to the forefront of our minds. So, I think it only appropriate that I create a list of books that I’m thankful for, and that I really enjoyed reading (or re-reading) this year.
“The Scorpio Races” by Maggie Stiefvater – After her oldest brother decides to leave the island of Thisby, Puck Connolly must enter the Scorpio races to keep what’s left of her family and their house safe. Along the way she meets seasoned racer Sean Kendrick, who will teach her a few tricks and offer her support in the deadly races.
“Geekerella” by Ashley Poston – Elle is a huge fan of the old sci-fi space adventure series “Starfield.” When she discovers they’re making a new Starfield movie, but that heartthrob Darien Freeman is set to play the film’s lead, Elle (and the rest of the fandom) is less than pleased. With the story told from both Darien and Elle’s perspective, this Charleston-based book is a modern take on Cinderella.
“Carry On” by Rainbow Rowell – Simon Snow is the Chosen One, destined to defeat the Insidious Humdrum. He also must share a room with his rival, Baz, who he’s pretty sure is a vampire. It’s an enjoyable story similar to Harry Potter.
“The Upside of Unrequited” by Becky Albertalli – A follow up to “Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda,” this story focuses on Molly and her constant crushes. When Molly’s sister Cassie finally falls in love it only makes Molly’s loneliness worse, until she finds out that Cassie’s new crush has a super cute sidekick.
“Glow” by Megan Bryant – When Julie finds a series of paintings with a mysterious glow, she sets out to discover the secret trick. These paintings connect her to three young girls in the past – Radium Girls, who also have a story to tell.
“Spinning Silver” by Naomi Novik – The evil race of winter beings called the Staryk, who come every year to steal gold from the mortal world, are somehow making winter longer. After a bit of bragging gets back to them, it’s up to Miryem, Wanda and Irina and their families to make sure the long winter finally comes to an end.
“What If?” by Randall Munroe – Ever had a weird but scientific question you wanted to know the answer to but don’t know any scientists/botanists/physicists you can ask? This book has those answers, and many more that you might not have ever wanted to think about.
Remember that all CCPL branches will be closed on Thursday and Friday, November 26-27 in observance of Thanksgiving. Keep in touch with details about our phased reopening at https://www.ccpl.org/. Happy Thanksgiving!