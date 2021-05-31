Between the Stacks: Summer reading offers challenges and fun rewards

Summer vacation is nearly here, after a school year quite unlike any other. While kids will surely appreciate the break, it’s important to remember the effect that the ‘summer slide’ can have on their learning outcomes.
Particularly after more than a year of disrupted and challenging schooling, the potential negative impact of another 10 weeks without school is significant. Some schools are expanding summer school options to help mitigate this, but a simple step that you can take is to sign up for CCPL’s Summer Reading Program!
Yes, Summer Reading is back again with a brand-new theme: ‘Tails & Tales,’ celebrating all the amazing animals in our stories and in our lives.
Participation is as simple as ever: just register online at www.ccpl.org/summeronline, in-person, or by phone at your local library branch.
If your child goes to a public school in the Charleston County School District, then they’re already registered! All you need to do to win prizes is to read or be read to, and then log the time you spent reading.
Prizes for kids this year include food coupons, vouchers for local attractions, a summer reading t-shirt, and a free book!
But the fun isn’t just for kids! Anyone can get in on the action thanks to our teen and adult programs.
Signing up as a family is a great way to encourage family reading time and maybe even some friendly competition. Adults and teens also receive age-appropriate prizes for completing their programs. (Last year, we received some wonderful family pictures of kids, parents and grandparents showing off their summer reading t-shirt prizes, so if you choose to make this a family activity, please share your photos with us!)
Meanwhile, our librarians are getting in on the fun by creating all sorts of programs for you to enjoy. Virtual story times, book talks, interviews, and more will be posted every day on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary/ .
Be sure to check in with your local branch as well, as more and more are offering outdoor story times and other outdoor programming for you to enjoy. And of course, we are available to make recommendations of great books to fill your summer hours in the car, by the pool, at the airport, or wherever your summer takes you.
It’s been a tough year, and we could all use an escape. So why not escape into a good book? You can broaden your mind and earn prizes while you do it. We hope you’ll join us in this year’s Summer Reading Program.
Please note: Mount Pleasant Regional Library located at 1133 Mathis Ferry Road closed for renovations on May 29 and will remain closed for the foreseeable future. Please visit www.ccpl.org/branches for a complete list of branches currently open with contact information and operating hours.