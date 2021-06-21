You are the owner of this article.
Between the Stacks: Summer reading is not only for kids

Free admission ticket to Patriot's Point for reading
An admission ticket to Patriot’s Point is one of the many prizes for adults who log 30 hours of reading as part of CCPL’s summer reading program.

In addition to the children’s summer reading program, the Charleston County Public Library has a summer reading program for adults. This gives a chance for patrons 18 and older to take part in the summer reading fun.

Until August 31, adult patrons have a chance to log in their reading and earn prizes. There is also a chance to win a grand prize.

For patrons who log in five hours of reading, the patron will earn:

  • A CCPL cat pin,
  • A coupon for a Wendy’s Frosty,
  • A bookmark, and
  • A pass to a Charleston RiverDogs baseball game.

For those who log in 15 hours of reading, the patron will also earn:

  • A nature coloring book, and
  • A silicone straw on a keychain.

And for those who log in 30 hours of reading, the patron will also earn:

  • Summer Reading t-shirt,
  • One adult paperback book from a selection of adult titles,
  • A CCPL coaster,
  • A coupon to Hardee’s,
  • A coupon to the Carolina Ice Palace in North Charleston, and
  • An admission ticket to Patriot’s Point.

Prizes are limited and are available while supplies last.

Patrons who log in 30 or more hours of reading gain entry in the grand prize drawing.

This year’s Summer Reading theme is “Tails and Tales”. Throughout the months of June, July and August, there will be virtual programs focusing on the theme, including programing for adults. There are talks, pet adoption tales from CCPL staff members and a virtual book club.

Patrons of all ages can enjoy free virtual programs on CCPL’s Facebook page (facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary ) and website (ccpl.org ), which includes live discussions, STEM activities, crafts and cooking lessons.

To register for the Summer Reading program, or for more information on virtual online programs, prizes and prize pickup, reading lists and more, visit ccpl.org/summeronline or contact your local library branch.

Maya Hollinshead is an Adult Services Librarian at the Wando Mount Pleasant Library, located at 1400 Carolina Park Boulevard. 843-805-6888.

