Between the Stacks: New Year, New Revelations!

I think we can all come to a consensus that as years go, 2020 was definitely one for the books (pun intended). Traditionally the month of January is a time for people to make their “New Year’s Resolutions.” Personally, I’ve never loved the word “resolution,” as I feel it has a slightly negative connotation, and thus a resolution made in a New Year can hold a similar measure of negativity: for instance, “in 2021 I’m going to eat less, move more, do more, be better.” Speaking for myself, I’ve had enough of the negativity that much of 2020 produced – I’m ready for positivity.
What if we treated the New Year exactly as what it is? A new 365 days to discover something new about ourselves. How about instead, we make a revelation! A revelation can be something that surprises us about ourselves, or something that we’ve yet to discover. This 2021 year, we can either resolve to be better or revel in living our best selves!
Here at Charleston County Public Library, we have the resources to help your revelations come to fruition:
Have you always loved and had an ear for music? Discover your inner guitar player in 10 easy lessons: “Play Guitar in 10 Easy Lessons: A Simple, Beginner’s Guide to Learning Guitar” by Jon Buck.
Perhaps you’ve always been fascinated by Italy... learn Italian and discover your love of linguistics! Access Mango languages via the CCPL website.
Exercise your philanthropic side and find a cause you truly believe in. You can read about Jemima’s adventures in fighting for a cause that is important to her in “The Feminist Agenda of Jemima Kincaid” by Kate Hattemer.
The culinary greats ain’t got nothing on your skills in the kitchen — imagine the recipes you can create. We have hundreds of cooking related materials on our shelves. If you are a beginner chef, check out this cookbook, “Cooking Basics” by Bryan Miller.
Know someone who wants 2021 to be the year for their highest GPA ever! At CCPL we have lots of resources to help enhance your studying and time management skills, just like this book, “6 Super Skills for executive functioning: Tools to Help Teens Improve Focus, Stay Organized and Reach Their Goals” by Lara Honos-Webb.
Don’t forget the biggest revelation of them all... you can read more books in 2021! And we have an (almost) endless supply of good titles for you. Contact us at wandoteen@ccpl.org for personal recommendations.
Just as you would with a normal list of New Year’s resolutions, write down all the discoveries and revelations you learn about yourself this year. What a treat to look back on 2021 and say you made it your best year ever!