Between the Stacks: Mount Pleasant Regional Branch closing for renovations

If you’re a regular visitor to Mount Pleasant Regional Library, you already know that the branch will be closing for renovations at 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, 2021. The renovations are part of the $108.5 million referendum passed by voters in 2014 to fund new library buildings and update existing branches.
Back in 2004, the branch closed for about 10 weeks and received a limited refresh, which the public loved. This time, renovations will be even more pleasing, since the branch is due to receive a wide range of improvements, including:
- New interior finishes
- Replacement of shelving
- Refreshed collection items (books, audiobooks, etc.)
- New furniture
- Technology upgrades
- New designated children and teen areas
Although the branch will be closed for about a year once construction is underway, the good news is that our East Cooper residents have several branches to choose from to fill their library needs.
First, the Village Branch Library at 430 Whilden Street in Mount Pleasant will be the branch where holds are automatically rerouted for pickup after the Regional branch closes. Please note that because of its small size, the Village branch remains on curbside pickup due to COVID restrictions.
Second, the Wando Mount Pleasant Branch at 1400 Carolina Park Boulevard in Mount Pleasant (the first new branch built with funding through the referendum) has a large collection ready to be explored. If you live closer to the Regional branch and haven’t yet been to the Wando branch, I certainly encourage you to make the trip.
For those of you closer to Sullivan’s Island, you may want to visit the Edgar Allan Poe Branch at 1921 I’On Avenue, Sullivan’s Island. If you are fairly new to this area and have not yet visited the Poe Branch, this is the perfect chance to do so. It is unique among CCPL branches and absolutely worth a visit.
Some information to note: Book drops at Mount Pleasant Regional will remain available through 5 p.m., Friday, June 11. Also, staff will answer branch phone calls (843-849-6161) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 1-11. Finally, remember that your holds can be reassigned for pickup to any open branch; staff will be glad to help you accomplish that change.
Remember to stay current with everything that Charleston County Public Library offers – and we offer a lot – by visiting ccpl.org .
I hope all of you realize how very much the Regional branch staff will miss seeing you regularly. We are scattering to work at several different CCPL branches during the closure, so look out for us when you visit other branches. Also, the Regional staff will continue to write Between the Stacks articles periodically. Until we see you again, we wish you good health, good fortune and much happiness.