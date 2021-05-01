Between the Stacks: Happy Joe Engel Day!

The General Assembly of SC put forth Bill H-3912, which attained Senate approval on February 12, 2019, and officially declared May 1st to be known as “Joe Engel Day” in South Carolina.
The day was awarded to commemorate and celebrate Joe’s dedication to educating the community about the Holocaust, tirelessly working to make sure the world would “never forget” the horrors of the past.
I first met Joe Engel back in 2013 while teaching high school English. He agreed to come speak to my students about the Holocaust after we finished reading “Night” by Elie Wiesel in class.
At first meeting, I saw a sweet elderly looking man with a slow shuffle and a serious face. I believe this now to have been simply a ruse; from the car, he was off like a shot, carrying his cane and walking arm in arm with me.
He smiled and laughed often, happy to exchange a hug or a handshake with the staff and students. I had prepared a comfortable chair at his podium, but he never once touched it. Instead, he stood and spoke for the entire hour-long presentation.
What I witnessed that day was astonishing: a room full of teenagers in full rapture. Their faces were solemn as Joe told his harrowing story, from his birth in Poland in 1927 to his daring escape from a train leaving Auschwitz to his eventual relocation to Charleston in the 1940s.
There wasn’t a peep to be heard from the beginning of his talk until the very end. He even stayed late to answer all their questions and take “selfie” pictures with them.
You could tell by the joy on his face that he truly enjoyed sharing his time and story with them. What I remember most is how proudly he announced that he loved the USA and how thankful he was for the opportunities he found here. That day, he left an imprint on many lives, my own included.
Joe was 86 years old that year. Today, he has just as much pep as ever at 94. I was happy to bring Joe to speak at four more schools after that day.
He filled auditoriums with eager listeners and left every one of them with a piece of the past.
If you are interested in learning more about Joe’s story, his documentary “To Auschwitz and Back” is available to borrow through CCPL (940.5318092 TO).
You can also watch Joe tell his story as part of the Human Story Series through CCPL’s website.
If you are interested in learning more about the Holocaust, please visit our Main branch downtown to check out the Jerry and Anita Zucker Holocaust Special Collection which features many resources and includes a quilt project that features Joe Engel, as well as other local survivors.