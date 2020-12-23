Between the Stacks: Fun with trivia

If you have visited Mount Pleasant Regional Library lately, you will know from our “Are You Smarter than a Librarian?” display that we staff are mad about trivia. Not only have Amanda Williams and Bryan Dillon (who is a multi-week champion) participated in Thursday’s “Head2Head Trivia” contests in the Post and Courier, but we sometimes take advantage of a quick 15-minute fun break by answering some Jeopardy questions from my old “Jeopardy” day-by-day calendar pages. (Thanks, Linda Rumph!)
Now that the holidays are nearly over – and this extra-long year – why not join in the fun yourself, by using some of the following print resources? They’re sure to entertain, with the added bonus that you might learn a thing or two.
“A Short History of Nearly Everything” by Bill Bryson (also available on OverDrive).
“The Sea: Stories, Trivia, Crafts, and Recipes Inspired by the World's Best Shorelines, Beaches, and Oceans” by Isobel Carlson.
“DK Knowledge Genius!” by Peter Chrisp.
“The Serial Killer Cookbook: True Crime Trivia and Disturbingly Delicious Last Meals from Death Row's Most Infamous Killers and Murderers” by Ashley Lecker.
“Secret Lives of the U.S. Presidents: Strange Stories and Shocking Trivia from Inside the White House” by Cormac O'Brien.
“Quiz Whiz 4: 1,000 Super Fun Mind-bending Totally Awesome Trivia Questions” and “Quiz Whiz 6: 1,000 Super Fun Mind-bending Totally Awesome Trivia Questions.”
Our digital resource “hoopla” has many eBooks devoted to trivia quizzes on numerous topics. Log in, search for “trivia,” and behold 2,210 items – including trivia about cities, states, countries, books, music, movies, TV shows, performers, the Bible and religion, history, politics, finance, animals, general knowledge, and much more.
If you want to try your hand at the Post & Courier’s “Head2Head Trivia” questions, you can access the Post & Courier at our website, including the ability to view pages from 2018-present as images. Just go to https://www.ccpl.org/databases, click “Newspapers & Magazines,” scroll to the Post & Courier Collection, then click on the link to access the database. Enter your library card number and PIN, and then choose the option you would like. Maybe you’ll be inspired to be a contestant yourself.
By the time you read this article, Charleston County Public Library branches will be closing up for the holiday. Branches will close at 5 p.m. on Dec. 23 and will remain closed until Monday, Dec. 28; our book drops will also be locked during that period, and no physical item will be due during that period.
Remember that CCPL is available virtually 24/7 at ccpl.org, where you can keep up with changes in operating hours, find eBooks, downloadable audiobooks, streaming movies and TV shows, and much more.
We at Mount Pleasant Regional Library give you our best wishes for Happy Holidays.