Between the Stacks: Find health information at Wando Public Library

Do you need health information but don’t know where to look? Charleston County Public Library has you covered with its print, video, and digital materials ranging in topics from mental health to diabetes to heart-focused nutrition and much more.
The “More Than Chronic” program at the Wando Branch previously met in person, but has temporarily been converted into an informational display in the Adult Services area next to the newspapers. Each month it provides information and resources on a different topic, including books and materials in the branch that are immediately available to help you start your journey toward better health.
In November, the More Than Chronic Corner focused on National Diabetes Awareness Month and Family Caregiver Awareness Month, specifically family caregivers of Alzheimer’s patients. Resources included DVDs, books, and information about several free, online organizations.
This month, with holidays upon us, chilly weather blowing in, and fewer hours of daylight to navigate with, the focus is on mental health concerns such as depression — including Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), ADHD, and anxiety. The display also features how to create meaningful and free self-care routines and what makes them significant for daily life.
If that’s not what you’re looking for today, don’t let that stop you from browsing the shelves, checking the catalog, or perusing our online research databases such as Medline or Alt HealthWatch with your CCPL library card. Explore research databases while inside the library, from the comfort of your home, or anywhere you have internet access.
The Wando branch has materials that range across a wide array of health concerns. If you have topics you need help with, but don’t see in the More Than Chronic Corner, drop a suggestion in the green “I would like resources on” box at the display and ask for help from the Learning Lab.