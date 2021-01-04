Between the Stacks: Exercise in the New Year

With sadness, I read recently the obituary of patron and friend Michael Cotsonas. I came to know Mike through our “Great Decisions” foreign policy discussion programs at which I enjoyed Mike’s thoughtful and knowledgeable contributions, which were based on his wide-ranging reading interests. I knew him to be kind and gentle, yet firmly persistent about one particular part of life: the necessity and benefit of physical exercise.
In 2016, after not having seen Mike for several weeks, I learned that he had suffered a stroke. In his July 2016 Post & Courier letter to the editor, Mike noted his swift recovery and attributed it to his dedication to exercise. He wrote, “The brain remembers previous physical activities, recircuits the neurons and re-activates the muscles. Fortunately, eight years of MUSC Adult Boot Camp and Mount Pleasant Senior Center accelerated my recovery, along with home care therapy follow-ups.”
He was most proud that he had won the MUSC Plank Challenge in 2014 at the age of 80, holding the plank for more than 11 minutes (two minutes is a good goal). Truly, Mike is someone to emulate.
It has been years since I have made any New Year’s resolutions, but after the hardships of this past year, it is particularly important to me that I make some changes. Regular exercise is now one of them. Will you join me in a tribute to Mike and pledge simply to increase your physical activity in 2021?
As always, the library can help. To start, we have many DVDs devoted to exercise for all age groups in the areas of cardio, weight training, Pilates, walking, running, even belly dance – and more. There are programs by Jillian Michaels, Peggy Cappy, Jane Fonda and other celebrities.
There are shelves and shelves of books devoted to exercise, mostly found in the 613.71 section: aerobics, aquatics, circuit training, gymnastics, muscle strength, Pilates, stretching, tai chi, and so forth. If you’re also interested in weight loss plans, try the 613.25 section.
You don’t even have to leave your house. Once again, our digital resource hoopla proves its value by making available hundreds and hundreds of eBooks, audiobooks and videos devoted to exercise, as well as a number of music albums to use for your workout routine.
I can only speak for myself, but it seems there is no excuse not to do something to improve!
