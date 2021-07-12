Between the Stacks: Digital tools assist with learning languages

Learning a language can be daunting, and it can be expensive. At least that was true before the digital age. Now we can all learn at little to no cost from the comfort of our homes. So, let me tell you about my attempts at learning a language.
First, it’s important to figure out what language you are interested in and why? What is the reason? And how do you maintain the motivation to be consistent in your studies? Are you learning for school? Do you want to speak to a grandparent? Or is it just for fun? Whatever the reason, everyone has a unique style of learning, and a traditional textbook and/or tutor may not be the right fit. Once you understand your purpose is when the fun begins.
Apps! Apps are amazing tools and offer a wide range of learning features depending on which ones you prefer to use.
The Charleston County Public Library has its own free app and language-learning service called Mango. It can help you get started learning basic conversational skills in more than 70 different languages.
Mango also features some specialty modules for dialects or travel needs such as medical, legal or business vocabulary.
To take a step beyond Mango basics, Duolingo is the app that comes to mind because it is particularly useful for learners who need repetition. Its lessons are well organized and easy to follow.
I have also tried and enjoyed HelloTalk and Italki. One of the best ways to become fluent is to talk to native speakers and both of these apps provide opportunities for that.
Another strategy is to search online. The internet has a treasure trove of language learning materials that are mostly free to the public.
You can also follow bloggers in the language your chose and discover more informal slang, words, and phrases.
YouTube is a great tool. There are many native speakers and professionals online that love teaching at little to no cost. One neat trick a learner can do is to switch the location in the settings and get content from the targeted language. There are also features that can slow down a video or show subtitles for viewers. A learner can also listen to music, watch a cooking show or listen to a podcast in the language they are interested in.
Watching movies or a TV series is something I recommend. CCPL’s has many foreign language films and TV series on DVD. And with CCPL’s Hoopla downloadable/streaming service, you can select the advanced search option, select a format (books, TV series, movies, or music) and sort by language to access films from around the world.
Now that I am done with my spiel, go out there and learn a language. Download an app or watch a video on YouTube. Learning a language is an amazing way to broaden your horizons.
Sabira Lor is a Children’s Librarian at the Wando Mount Pleasant Library, 1400 Carolina Park Blvd., 843-805-6888.