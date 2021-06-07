Between the Stacks: Digital music from the library

Now that Mount Pleasant Regional Branch is closed to the public, some staff remain to prepare the branch for renovations.
In addition, through June 11, we are available by phone (843-849-6161) to answer your questions and are emptying our drive-up book drop.
Because there are no patrons in the building, staff have some benefits we didn’t have before such as being able to yell to each other in the public area and dressing in casual clothes every day. One of the best benefits, though, is being able to play music from CCPL’s digital music providers, Freegal and hoopla. We’ve written about our digital music previously, but the information is so important that it bears repeating.
If you’ve never investigated Freegal, you’ve been missing out. With Freegal, you can stream three hours of music for free every day, without any ads. Even better, you may download five songs that you can use forever (or at least until technology changes).
According to Freegal’s FAQs, “there are thousands of artists, tens of thousands of albums, and millions of songs. The Freegal Music website has hundreds of genres of music and is rich in many of them. The content is based upon agreements with over 28,000 music labels, including the labels of Sony Music Entertainment.”
Take it from me, the selection is great. Over the years, my personal music library has become stocked with hundreds of songs covering all types of music: artists such as David Bowie, Placido Domingo, Ella Fitzgerald, the “Glee” cast and Nanci Griffith; genres such as big band, classical, country, folk and rock; even entire albums such as “New York Is My Home” by Dion, “Midnight Memories” by One Direction and “The Best of Pentatonix Christmas.”
But CCPL also has music available from our digital service called hoopla. Along with hoopla’s other types of material (ebooks, downloadable audiobooks, comic books, films and television shows), you may check out entire albums for a week and listen to them as much as you want. There are so many albums – older titles, yes, but also newly released albums such as “Sour” by Olivia Rodrigo, “Evermore” by Taylor Swift and “Delta Kream” by the Black Keys. There are tens of thousands of albums in just about every genre for you to borrow.
All you need to access Freegal and hoopla is a valid library card. Then just go to our website, ccpl.org. Of course, you should also visit the website to stay current with everything that Charleston County Public Library offers.
Don’t forget that CCPL’s summer reading programs for all ages – from babies to seniors – are up and running. By participating in “Tails & Tales,” wonderful prizes can be yours just for reading whatever you want to read. Read and get prizes? What a deal. Details can be found at ccpl.org/summeronline .