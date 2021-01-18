Between the Stacks: Change your habits, change your life

The New Year finally showed up and it offers a wonderful opportunity to set goals to live your best life. Maybe you want to start a business, improve your health or become more organized. Experts say that we can create long-lasting change in our lives by making small, doable changes in our daily habits. These small changes add up over time with amazing results. Personally, I have implemented minor changes to my habits over time that have had lasting effects on my health, relationships and mindset.
No matter your goal, here is a list of books that will help you to create lasting habit changes and start living your best life:
- “Finish: Give Yourself the Gift of Done” by Jon Acuff – Teaches you strategies to overcome perfectionism and finish what you start.
- “High Performance Habits: How Extraordinary People Become That Way” by Brendan Burchard – Performance coach Burchard reveals the most effective habits for achieving long-term success.
- “The Bullet Journal Method: Track the Past, Order the Present, Design the Future” by Ryder Carroll – The author shows readers how his method can help you weed out distractions and focus your time and energy in pursuit of what’s truly meaningful, in both your work and personal life.
- “Atomic Habits” by James Clear – Reveals practical strategies that will teach you exactly how to form good habits, break bad ones, and master the tiny behaviors that lead to remarkable results.
- “Tiny Habits: The Small Changes that Change Everything” by B. J. Fogg – The world’s leading expert on habit formation shows how you can have a happier, healthier life by starting small.
“Personality Isn’t Permanent: Break Free from Self-Limiting Beliefs and Rewrite Your Story” by Benjamin Hardy –
- Hardy liberates us from the limiting belief that our “true selves” are to be discovered and shows how we can intentionally create our desired selves and achieve amazing goals instead.
- “Badass Habits: Cultivate the Awareness, Boundaries, and Daily Upgrades You Need to Make Them Stick” by Jen Sincero – Outlines a step-by-step, 21-day guide for overcoming self-sabotaging behaviors while cultivating habits that support healthy priorities and personal goals.
All of these books are available in CCPL’s print collection, and many are also available for digital download using Overdrive or hoopla. You can find out more by visiting www.ccpl.org.
Remember to stay current with everything at CCPL through our website, where you can keep up with changes in operating hours, find ebooks, downloadable audiobooks, streaming movies and TV shows, and much more.