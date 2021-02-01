Between the Stacks: Black History Month at the library

When I was growing up (back in the day), there was no Black History Month (BHM). Although the observance of Negro History Week – out of which grew BHM – began in 1926, it wasn’t until February 1969 that Black History Month was first proposed by black educators and the Black United Students at Kent State University, according to Wikipedia.
The first celebration of BHM took place at Kent State one year later, from Jan. 2 to Feb. 28, 1970; the observance grew across the country until President Gerald Ford officially recognized February 1976 as Black History Month, urging the country to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.” Every U.S. president since then has designated February as Black History Month.
To observe BHM at Mount Pleasant Regional Library, Adult Services Manager Sarah Fretz has led staff in preparing a great activity booklet for you to take home, which includes activities for all ages:
- Book lists for children, young adults and adults
- Crossword puzzle and word search
- Coloring pages
- Trivia questions
- A BHM bookmark to color
Be sure to pick up your copy for some sure-fire fun combined with meaningful information.
In addition, Children’s Services Manager Margaret Hollar will be presenting a virtual program on African American authors and illustrators on Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. If you’ve never seen one of Margaret’s programs, you’re missing out.
There are a number of other virtual events offered by Charleston County Public Library. Here is a sampling of programs that are particularly appropriate for Black History Month, but be sure to check the CCPL calendar (ccpl.org/calendar ) for more information:
- NBF Presents: Black History Reexamined – Join National Book Award–honored authors Tamara Payne and Isabel Wilkerson for a conversation on research, race and re-writing American history. (Thursday, Feb. 4 at 6 p.m.)
- Read for Change: Using Literacy to Fight Racism – Book discussion striving to explain and understand inequality through close readings of nonfiction texts and discussions on racial issues and social justice. February’s discussions focus on Isabel Wilkerson’s “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents.” (Tuesdays, Feb. 16 and 23 at 6 p.m.)
- Indie Lens Pop-Up: “Mr. SOUL!” – Before Oprah and Arsenio, there was Mr. SOUL! From 1968 into 1973, the public television variety show SOUL! offered an unfiltered, uncompromising celebration of Black literature, poetry, music, and politics, capturing a critical moment in culture whose impact continues to resonate today. (Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 5:30 p.m.)
I also encourage you to check out our digital resource called hoopla, where you can find hundreds of books, audiobooks, movies and more to help you celebrate Black History Month.
Remember to stay current with everything at CCPL by visiting ccpl.org, which is open 24/7.