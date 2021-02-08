Between the Stacks: Birding Basics

It’s that magical time of year when your local librarian’s thoughts turn toward... birds. Yes, birds. You didn’t misread that. If you’re confused, don’t worry; I can explain.
As the pandemic drags on, many hobbies have proven difficult to pursue while staying safe and large gatherings of nature enthusiasts like the Southeastern Wildlife Expo have been postponed. But entertainment and stimulation are necessary for a healthy mind!
While it still requires masking and social distancing, birding as an activity poses minimal risk of COVID-19 exposure, especially when done solo. A trip outdoors, along with the quiet patience birding often requires, can also be the sort of powerfully meditative experience that’s all the more valuable in times like these (Note: if you do decide to go on a solo hiking trip, leave detailed itinerary information with a trusted friend or family member.)
Curious about resources that can help you get started? I recommend these titles available at the Charleston County Public Library: Sibley’s Birding Basics by David Sibley; Birding in South Carolina: A Guide to 40 Premier Birding Sites by Jeff Mollenhauer; and What It’s Like to Be a Bird by David Sibley.
Still not sure how to take that first step? What if I said you could go birding in your own backyard and support important conservation research at the same time? From Feb. 12 until Feb. 15, the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the Audubon Society will be running their annual Backyard Bird Count.
Across the globe, people from all different walks of life will be taking time to report what birds they see in their area that day. This massive influx of data helps ornithologists study emerging trends and brings the global birding community together to appreciate the importance of our feathered friends.
Participation is simple: sign up at www.birdcount.org/participate and, sometime during those four days, spend about 15 minutes recording what birds you see in your backyard or other outdoor space. This can also be a great activity to do as a family. Siblings can work together or compete to spot birds, and it can serve as a teachable moment about the value of stillness and patience.
The Cornell Lab of Ornithology also provides other resources that are a big help for a beginning birder. One of the best is Merlin, a free app that walks you through the process of identifying a bird. They also offer paid courses for a wide range of subjects and experience levels at www.academy.allaboutbirds.org .
Finally, I would be remiss if I did not mention the live birdfeeder cams at https://www.allaboutbirds.org/cams/, because life is hard for everyone right now and sometimes you just need to stare at cute animals.
Happy Birding!