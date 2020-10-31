Between the Stacks: 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten

Children whose caregivers read to them daily enter kindergarten having heard approximately 290,000 more words than children who are not read to. This exposure to literacy not only supports young children’s future success in reading but also supports their social skills and character development. This is why Charleston County Public Library has teamed up with 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten and wants to ensure that you and your child are involved.
1,000 Books Before Kindergarten is a program that encourages caregivers to read to their newborns, infants and toddlers, all the while creating an everlasting bond between caregiver and child. The concept is simple. Read to your child often and log the books you read. Your child will receive encouragement to keep going by earning a reward after every 100 books read, while also developing important early literacy skills.
Reading 1,000 books may sound daunting, but if you read just one book each day you will have read 365 books in just one year. You could read 1,000 books before your child turns three! Are you stuck for book ideas? Come into the library and ask for one of the library's book lists filled with recommendations, or better yet, ask the librarian for suggestions. We love to help pick out the perfect books for you and your family! You can always repeat a beloved book. Reading a story multiple times is a great tool for early readers. It helps them develop confidence and encourages them to join in and read alongside you.
At Mount Pleasant Regional Library, we have recently revamped our 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten challenge with a fun giraffe theme. Come visit and find out how your child can expand his or her literacy skills with the help of mascot Charlie the Giraffe, and earn giraffe-themed prizes along the way.
If you are ready to take on the challenge and help boost your child’s early literacy skills, then head on over to https://charlestonlibsc.readsquared.com/ and scroll to the bottom of the page to register. Or, visit your local library to get a paper reading log. After every 100 books logged, visit the library to receive your child’s reward and add a sticker to the library’s mural. If you are using a paper log, your librarian will give you a new log to track your next 100 books. After you finish reading all 1,000 books, your child will receive a certificate and his or her name will be added to the Readers Wall of Fame. More importantly, your child will receive something priceless – a jumpstart on his or her reading success.
For up-to-date information about all of CCPL’s services and phased reopening go to https://www.ccpl.org.