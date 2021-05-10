Best of the Best Readers' Choice Awards deadline approaching

Don’t delay or you will miss out on voting for your favorite East Cooper businesses and services for the Moultrie News’ Best of the Best Readers’ Choice Awards, sponsored by East Cooper Community Outreach.
Go to moultrienews.com/readerschoice2021 today to make your voice heard and honor the best of the best in our community. Last day to vote is May 31.
Favorite doctor? Best place to eat outdoors? A car repair shop that does great work? Best park for kids? Nicest hotel? Event that is the most fun? Best bank or real estate firm? Who is the expert you call when you have plumbing problems? Favorite non-profit group? There is an amazing array of choices, plus you can even write in your own.
Once you have registered for the contest online, you can vote in each category. If you don’t see your favorite listed on the ballot, you can write-in a nomination. Categories include everything from biscuits to breweries, from auto dealers to pediatricians. Two new categories are Best Artist and Best Attorney.
The Moultrie News wants to support businesses in our community, so please vote only for your local favorites.
Here are some instructions and reminders:
Visit moultrienews.com/readerschoice2021 to get started.
Just above the ballot, you will see “Register/Login.” You will need to click that link and create an account. This helps us ensure the integrity of all votes.
You create a login/account by providing a working email address, password, full name, phone number, postal code, gender and birthday.
We ask for your phone number so that we can contact you if needed.
We do not sell this information to third parties and we will not add you to our email database unless you authorize it.
Once you are logged in, you will be able to cast your nominations and votes.
Remember to save your password because you can come back later and finish voting. To reset your password, visit the help page. For example, if you want to fill out the Food & Drink category on Monday and the Professional category on Tuesday you can do that, but all votes must be in by the end of the contest at 11:59 p.m. May 31.
General rules
- One ballot per email address.
- Do not vote using multiple email addresses. The Moultrie News reserves the right to disqualify any suspicious votes.
- To be eligible you must be a U.S. resident. Employees of the Moultrie News and their immediate family members are not eligible.
- Remember to ask your clients and friends to vote for you by visiting moultrienews.com. You can also contact our sales department to inquire about various advertising and promotional packages at advertising@moultrienews.com.
Best of luck to all area businesses and professionals. And be sure to share the contact link on social media. The contest site is mobile friendly.