Bakies at I'on opens new location in Mount Pleasant

Owner Gail Holdcraft and bakery manager Hannah Stone, together with Mayor Will Haynie and council members Kathy Landing and Jake Rambo, along with Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce vice president Michael Cochran, attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Bakies at I'on, located at 264 N. Shelmore Blvd., Mount Pleasant.
Bakies at I’on is a local neighborhood bakery specializing in uniquely decorated almond shortbread cookies, wedding cakes, and novelty cakes. Bakies uses high-quality fresh ingredients, including real butter and cream cheese. The team is adept at specialty baking including gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegetarian baked goods.
“I feel blessed when we are asked to create custom cakes and decorative shortbread cookies for family events, particularly when these celebrations span multiple generations. From providing baked goods for family celebrations to business occasions, we want to make people happy with delicious sweets.” Holdcraft said.
February 16 is a special date according to Holdcraft. Eight years ago, on the same day, she opened her first brick-and-mortar location on West Coleman Boulevard. She said she is excited about their new location and believes it is well-suited for a family bakery.
Bakies opens at 7 a.m. Monday through Friday and on Saturday at 9 a.m. For more information on Bakies at I'on, visit their website, or call (843) 881-2364.