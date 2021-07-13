Awendaw Outreach Center offers help with reading and GED exam

The Awendaw Regional Outreach Center has worked in the greater Awendaw, McClellanville area for 12 years. Their work targets at risk students, non-students, and adults by preparing them to take the high school equivalency examination and improving their reading skills.
Recent grants are enabling the organization to continue its work. They received $3,000 in funding for their Youth Summer Reading Project which offers help to 25 below-grade-level readers, as well as those with learning disabilities, from Pre-K through 12th grade.
An Adult Literacy Project grant of $6,000 will provide direct services to 35 adults in need of literacy assistance in the areas of Adult Basic Education, GED or high school equivalency preparation, English Language Acquisition.
These grants will greatly aid the group in their efforts to aid the community, regardless of age, who did not complete high school or who is struggling to prepare for a high school equivalency examination or simply needs help in improving their reading skills.
Their tutorials are computer based and personal and are based on the knowledge that the ability to read and comprehend material is critical in taking advantage of employment opportunities and advancing an individual's employment.
AROC invites community members to achieve their educational journeys in completing high school. For additional information and enrollment call Bettye Simmons-Weeks at (843) 437-7040 or Student Services Administrator Shirley Taylor or visit: www.myaroc.org.