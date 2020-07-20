Awendaw Green launches Tiny Deck music series

Join Awendaw Green every Wednesday this summer from 6-10 p.m. for a live-stream series from the original compound's Tiny Deck. Featuring Awendaw Green's favorite locals and a few traveling artists. A virtual tip jar will be ready for your support.

Awendaw Green staff is hopeful to return to the Sewee Outpost Barn Jam spot soon.

Visit awendawgreen.com for more information about virtually tipping the musicians that perform in the music series.

Awendaw Green Tiny Deck schedule:

