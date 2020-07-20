Awendaw Green launches Tiny Deck music series

Join Awendaw Green every Wednesday this summer from 6-10 p.m. for a live-stream series from the original compound's Tiny Deck. Featuring Awendaw Green's favorite locals and a few traveling artists. A virtual tip jar will be ready for your support.
Awendaw Green staff is hopeful to return to the Sewee Outpost Barn Jam spot soon.
Visit awendawgreen.com for more information about virtually tipping the musicians that perform in the music series.
Awendaw Green Tiny Deck schedule:
- July 22
- 6:00pm Ben Somewhere https://m.facebook.com/sidehustle843/
- 7:00pm Mike Kaufman https://mkaufman27.wixsite.com/mikekaufmanmusic
- 8:00pm TBA
- July 29
- 6:00pm Tom Mackell http://tommackell.com
- 7:15pm Logan and the Kidders https://www.facebook.com/Logan-and-the-Kidders-198596080878241/
- 8:30pm Dallas Baker and Friends https://www.facebook.com/dallasbakerandfriends
- Aug 5
- 6:00pm Michael Daughtry https://www.michaeldaughtrymusic.com/
- 7:00pm Eric Sommer http://www.reverbnation.com/ericsommer
- 8:00pm Transonic Czars https://www.reverbnation.com/transonicczars
- Aug 12
- 6:00pm Tin Roof Echo https://tinroofecho.com/
- 7:00pm Jamison Alley https://www.jamisonalley.com/
- 8:00pm TBA