Awendaw Green Barn Jams kicking off 2021

The Awendaw Green Barn Jams are kicking off 2021. Due to COVID-19 they require the cooperation of all attendees. Everyone must wear masks and physical distance at all times unless actively eating or drinking a beverage. Non-aggressive dogs are allowed on a leash, BYOB, BYOPicnic, no vendors, and direct supervision of all kids.
Organizers emphasize, "We feel that we have one chance to get this right and allow these amazing events to be sustainable. If you do not feel like you can be responsible and follow these requirements please do not come."
TICKET INFORMATION: Walk-up tickets of any number ($10 each-cash only) will be available, chairs provided by AG. Events run from 6 to 10 p.m.
Presale tickets for larger groups are available one week prior to the scheduled event. Each presale ticket is $80 and is valid for up to 8 people seated at one picnic table. Contact: www.awendawgreen.com/barn-jams.html one week prior to the event.
This music experiment will be re-evaluated weekly for sustainability in this COVID-19 world.
For more information about the Awendaw Green Barn Jam Original Music Showcase go to: http://www.awendawgreen.com/barn-jams.html
The Awendaw Green Barn Jams events take place Wednesday nights at an outdoor venue at Sewee Outpost.
Jan. 13 event
6 p.m. Lee Mills
7 p.m. Christopher Andrews Trio
8 p.m. Dacota Muckey
9 p.m. Jared Petteys and the Headliners
Jan. 20 event
6 p.m. Richard Hurteau
7 p.m. Eric Barnett
8 p.m. Halfway to Heaven
9 p.m. Zac Herrin
Jan. 27 event
6 p.m. The Gingers
7 p.m. Travis Allison
8 p.m. Deadwin
9 p.m. Kelly Swindall