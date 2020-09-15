Athleta and Mount Pleasant Towne Centre to host free virtual fitness classes

Athleta and Mount Pleasant Towne Centre have partnered to host a virtual Fall SWEAT + Wellness Series.
Guests are invited to attend any of the free virtual fitness classes to be hosted via Zoom. Classes will include Yoga, Recovery Stretching and Strengthening Moves, Pilates Mat Classical Moves, HIIT, Zumba, Anxiety Meditation, Spine Health and more. All classes are hosted by local instructors such as Quincy Shiver of Longevity Fitness Charleston, Kimberly Markin, Dane Gifford of Made to Move, Anna Duff of Duff Fitness, Danielle Fink, Sarah Starr and Dr. Brantley Meier of The Bridge Chiropractic.
Every Wednesday through Oct. 28 at 6 p.m., via Zoom.
Class registration is required and available at mtpleasanttownecentre.com/events.
For further information contact Kathi Herrmann at 843-216-9900 ext. 202 or kherrmann@crcrealty.com.