Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired SC receives $5,000 grant

The Henry and Sylvia Yaschik Foundation has awarded a $5,000 grant to support the Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired South Carolina’s (ABVI) Own Your Life program. Through the Own Your Life program, ABVI provides personal independence and vocational rehabilitation training for adults who are blind, visually impaired or have a progressive eye condition in Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester Counties.
Classes and opportunities provided through Own Your Life include: Activities of Daily Living, Assistive Technology, Braille, Client Connections (social activities and events), Computer, Educational Webinars, Guide Dog Scholarships, Low Vision Device Sales, Occupational Therapy, Orientation and Mobility Training, Soft Skills (interview prep, resume support, etc.), Support Services (Art Therapy, Group Therapy and Peer-to-Peer Mentoring) and Typing.
“Without continued support from grantors like the Henry and Sylvia Yaschik Foundation, many of our Tri-County neighbors who are blind or visually impaired would not be able to access the critical vision rehabilitation training they need to attain maximum functionality, maintain independence and achieve optimal quality of life,” said Anne Reid, Chief Development Officer for ABVI. “ABVI is so grateful for the Henry and Sylvia Yaschik Foundation’s many years of support as we continue our work of enriching the quality of life of the blind and visually impaired.”
ABVI has vision rehabilitation training facilities in Charleston and Ladson and offers virtual training as well. There is no fee to become a client, and nearly all services are free of charge. The only requirement is to complete an application. To learn more about ABVI, visit abvisc.org.