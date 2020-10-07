Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired announces October as Awareness Month

During the month of October, the Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired South Carolina (ABVI) is promoting awareness for the more than 15,000 adults who are blind or visually impaired living in Berkeley, Charleston or Dorchester Counties through the ABVI Awareness Month Campaign.
In honor of World Sight Day on Oct. 8, ABVI's 84th Birthday on Oct. 14 and White Cane Day on Oct. 15, ABVI has developed a campaign to educate the tri-county on common visual impairments or progressive conditions. They will also cover adaptive skills that ABVI clients use to navigate their daily lives safely and independently. The campaign will also feature several client spotlights, in celebration of their journeys to live, learn and earn with vision loss.
Tri-County residents can participate in ABVI Awareness Month by taking this opportunity to learn about ABVI clients and the services, and by donating to our ABVI Awareness Month Campaign. Individuals can easily donate by texting “ABVI” to 44-321 or by visiting abvisc.org.
ABVI offers vision rehabilitation for adults in the Tri-County living with blindness or a visual impairment at two training facilities in Charleston and Ladson. ABVI helps adults in many different stages of vision loss and provides a variety of support services and skills training classes including Activities of Daily Living, Assistive Technology, Braille, Client Connections, Computer Training, Guide Dog Scholarships, Orientation and Mobility Training, Soft Skills and Support Services.
“The health, safety and quality of life of individuals living with a visual disability depends on receiving proper vision rehabilitation training,” said Courtney Plotner, President and CEO of ABVI. “At ABVI we provide this training for free, and we empower our clients with the skills they need to thrive with vision loss. By supporting us during ABVI Awareness Month, you will be helping our neighbors who are blind or visually impaired have access to life-changing services.”
The Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired South Carolina’s (ABVI) mission is to enrich the quality of life of the blind and visually impaired. Through our Own Your Life program, ABVI helps adults who are blind, visually impaired or have a progressive eye condition in Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester Counties learn new approaches to daily life. Own Your Life offers two tracks: Personal Independence teaches adults how to navigate daily life with a visual impairment, while Vocational Rehabilitation helps clients who are ready to learn the adaptive skills needed to enter or re-enter the workforce. To learn more about ABVI’s services, visit abvisc.org/services.