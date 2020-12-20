Ask Liz: Vaccine or not, keep your mask on

Dear Liz,
I’m a healthcare worker in our area, with a family of three children and my husband. I prefer to remain anonymous. I did just get the Covid vaccine at work. And counting the days for the second one. I’m fortunate to not have issues that prevented me from taking it. Each person should consult with their doctor for individual advice. So far, been fine. And want to encourage everyone who can, to take it. BUT. I’d like to pass on some sane advice from medical leaders in our area. We will still take all infectious disease precautions with masks, shields, gowns, gloves and all. We are not going to assume we are immune. And you shouldn’t either. Again, take your own doctors’ advice. But becoming complacent or lazy now will hurt and NOT help our cause. Thank you for listening. And caring enough.
Safe not sorry
Dear “Safe...,”
What a valuable comment and thank you for reaching out to me immediately. Thank you for your hard work and sacrifices. Thank you for taking time from all of the demands on your time to reach out to all of us. As a frontline worker and wife and mother, your input is extra important. I’ve heard some people say, “I’m so glad I won’t have to wear a mask after the vaccine.” Thank you for confirming my sources who tell me that is dangerous thinking. This is because of several things including: not knowing exactly if and when immunity will happen, unknown about bringing viruses into your home on your skin and clothing, and the time of year with flu and stomach viruses and other bugs out there. My granddaughter said to me, “yes I’ll wear a mask! it’s like a seatbelt. Even if it wasn’t the law to wear one in the car, I still would because I want to stay safe!” And added a “duh!” Thank you for your frontline service. P
Dear Liz,
Joy to the World! I’m loving the lights of the season and the opportunity to be a little more patient and kind. And serve others, even in our small circle this year. I enjoy my chances to participate by zoom in my friends’ Festival of Lights (Hanukkah) celebrations. I get depressed, but listened to great advice in your columns, in the news and on talk shows to seek deeper meaning to the season. I think it is rubbing off on my family. I’m even enjoying some social media again. There are hopeful holiday posts! Thank you all.
We have a choice
Dear “we have a choice,”
Yes, we do! And thank you for sharing your take on the positive actions we each can take. For me, singing along with my favorite Christmas songs loud and proud gives me an instant lift. Walking my dogs on the beach. Taking in the lights. Reaching out to someone who is struggling. I fight depression too. And it IS a huge fight at times! I’m grateful to those special people in life who let me be me. Even if I’m down. Much love and gratitude. I challenge each of us to give a special gift to God this year — being a little kinder, being a little more patient, being willing to laugh at ourselves and be accountable for our actions and our keeping humor around our humanness. Sending love and gratitude to all!