Ask Liz: Holiday blues with an extra twist

How are you doing as our December holidays draw closer?
This year is different, with people ranging from ultra decorating with lots of lights (#lighttheworld) to being ambivalent, dreading it, and becoming even more down. Whatever it is for you is right. But please do not suffer! Here’s some ideas:
Dear Liz,
I think I am actually getting depressed. We’ll be separated from family and our budget is it’s lowest in our history. This hurts! How can I tell for sure?
Down
Dear “Down,”
It is so courageous for you to vulnerably reach out. You are helping others as you help yourself. Thank you! The Mayo Clinic and other mental health experts are putting out special articles to help during this very different holiday-plus-Covid time, our collective exhaustion or weariness.
Here are the standard symptoms of depression:
Fatigue or lack of energy despite the amount of sleep
Sleeping too much or too little including awakening at night and early morning
Loss of interest in things and activities which used to give you pleasure
Change in appetite
Sense of loss
Loneliness or feeling isolated — even when you are not actually alone
Increased frustration or less tolerance
Sadness
That could describe any of us during COVID-19 challenges and changes. But if symptoms last more than two weeks, or become worse, it could be turning into physiological depression, one which might benefit and be eased by the proper antidepressant. Medicine alone isn’t the answer. Positive changes in routine and counseling are helpful regardless. Don’t wait! And continue to reach out. Getting enough daylight, including some exercise outside, is good for all of us. Thank you for the important question. Take good care of you.
Dear Liz,
I’m hearing all kinds of ideas about how to cope with Covid issues plus the holidays in newscasts and talk shows. My head is spinning. What are the most important things to do to cope?
We have two teenagers at home as well.
Confused
Dear “Confused,”
Great question! I’d be glad to summarize what the Mayo Clinic suggests. Customize these suggestions to your own family needs and personalities. Here goes:
Recognize and acknowledge your feelings and that of your family members without judgement. The best thing to say is as simple as "I hear you."
Continue traditions that fit COVID-19 guidelines and modify those that do not. And enjoy those.
Make and stick to your holiday budget, helping each family to prioritize and have realistic expectations.
Learn to say "no" and "I can’t" in a kind honest way and let go of the guilt. Be realistic.
Put aside grievances with family and friends. Discuss these at a different time.
Stay in touch with family and friends you can’t visit in person virtually as often as possible without pressure or undue expectations.
Try not to procrastinate. Organize and get errands done. Getting out safely can lift your spirits if you do a measured amount each day.
Maintain or increase healthy habits including nutrition, exercise, laughter, fun.
Let this be the year you focus on the true meaning of the season. Listen to uplifting music and sing along!
Stick to factual guidelines to stay safe and reach out for help and assistance immediately if needed.