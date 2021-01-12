Ask Liz: Help available for needle phobia

Want the COVID-19 vaccine but afraid of needles? You are not alone!
Dear Liz,
Happy New Year! We are seniors who need the vaccine. And will be in a group to receive it soon. I have something to admit. I’m still “afraid” of injections, needles to the point of avoiding them and even passing out when I see the needle! My grandkids even handle getting shots better than I do. What can I do?
Help please
Dear “help please,”
Happy New Year and lots of choice blessings to you too. Including this being the year you can get past this debilitating fear. Humans have the capacity for “anticipatory anxiety” where we can become extremely fearful mentally and with physical symptoms.
Despite the fact that our increased sense of dread may not be based in actual reality, it can feel horrible and almost unsurvivable.
You are not alone. It is estimated that at least 10% of Americans fear needles and it is believed the number is higher because some people with this fear completely avoid medical procedures.
NBC News did a report about needle phobia which included this quote:
“People who are terrified of needles get the same heart racing, shallow breathing and nerve jangling reactions seen in other intense fears. But the tendency to faint is what sets some medical phobias apart from, say, being petrified of heights or spiders...The possibility of fainting is the most pronounced difference. You don’t see that very often in other phobias,” said Martin Antony, a psychology professor at Ryerson University in Toronto and co-author of the book “Overcoming Medical Phobias.”
The first step is to talk to your medical professional. They need to know so they can help you.
There are phobia therapies including exposure where you gradually build an immunity of sorts to the reaction by systematically being exposed with support, first to a picture of a needle. And go from there. Professional help with this is absolutely the safest way and the treatment, brief.
The NBC news story pointed out that the reactions can be genetic or from a bad experience with needles at a doctor and dentist’s office before the age of ten. You are NOT a “wimp” or “scaredy-cat” in any way. That is why you are courageous to bring it up here and to seek help and support so you can get the life-saving vaccines and other treatment you need to be your healthiest. Great question!
Dear Liz,
My mother says the best place for me to meet a good man is at church. Well, she says the only way. Is that true?
Adult
Dear “Adult,”
Super question. My first reaction is to advise you to “listen to your mother.“
Adults are supposed to be mature enough and know them selves well enough to make sound decisions and be fully accountable for the consequences and results of their decisions. So, if that is you — fantastic. I do have a bias which is backed by tons of research on the subject that having a loving faith position creates an anchor for wiser decisions and better behaviors and attitudes.
For what it is worth consider this: “The sociological literature reviews by the late David Larson of the Duke University Medical School and his colleagues indicated that religious attendance is the most important predictor of marital stability.”
