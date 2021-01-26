Ask Liz: 'Hanging in there' is sometimes the best we can do

How is everyone doing? After historic and frightening events experienced live on TV, I am hearing a new level of exhaustion coupled with some refreshed hope with a new administration in the White House. Deep breath. In surveying top community mental health professionals I noted on-going increases in distress, dramatic increase in depression and anxiety along with sky-rocketing relationship stressors. It is the healthiest who have the courage to seek help and support, so, please don’t wait!! The other hope is in realizing that we have the power to adjust our thinking and to do those positive things in our lives as self care to feel better. And also realize that sometimes “hanging in there” is the best we can do. But the good news is, we each can make choices to feel and be better.
Dear Liz,
I am obsessed viewing details of the riots at the US Capital Building. And that even though it horrifies me at the same time. I’m fairly independent politically so it’s not a matter of taking sides. My middle school kids are even telling me I’m obsessed. That’s bad. How can I stay informed without traumatizing myself or my family?
Fair minded ?
Dear “Fair minded,”
I selected your letter because it was the most neutral. I too consider myself “independent” politically. From a social-psychological standpoint, I am deeply dismayed by the (hateful) division in our country and by those who want to capitalize on it! I happened to watch the events live. And was heartbroken. As someone who has devoted a career to help people find compromise, peace and progress, this was really tough. As in any disaster or crisis, we can become fixated on the news (like even hurricane coverage or horrendous 911 events.) Our profession started treating people for what I call “second hand” Post Traumatic Stress from over-exposure to graphic video, pictures and accounts of events.
I want to acknowledge your courage for recognizing you could be “obsessed” and for the awareness of your preteens (our future leaders!) Too much of anything can show up as:
- Inability to focus on or accomplish work or home duties.
- Sleep disturbance.
- Anger if someone tries get you to do something else (like change the channel).
- Ignoring self care – including regular meals or activities.
- Physical distress likes headaches or digestive disorders.
- Losing focus on safety such as during driving. The consequences can obviously be severe.
Frankly, you might need some short term professional assistance if you can’t moderate your own behavior by balancing out watching, reading or listening to reports and replacing the excess with balanced activities. There is no shame to this. The event at the Capital comes on the heals of unprecedented stressors of the pandemic. And issues of social justice. We are generally sick and tired of being sick and tired. We all need to balance our lives with healthy options. For me that includes good nutrition, exercise, regular rest, connecting with loved ones, service and prayer.
Dear Liz,
I’m writing this as I watch the inauguration live on TV. What a relief to see the Capital looking beautiful and secure! That’s hopeful for sure. I’ve been struggling more than ever. I had been diagnosed with depression 10 years ago. Fortunately I got some great professional help, and between some counseling and a time on the right medicine for me, I had been fine, excellent! But, between losing my great job because of the pandemic, having some serious health scares in my family including my father being hospitalized for Covid, and unusual tension in my marriage —I found myself in a pit. I couldn’t get motivated, was staying up too late, then not wanting to get up. Having increasingly dark thoughts. Fortunately, I called my doctor’s office and was able to get back on an antidepressant and started some virtual counseling. I’m not out of the woods yet, but definitely seeing an improvement as is my family. I just wanted to share my story hoping that others will take positive action for themselves.
Relieved
Dear “Relieved,”
Thank you for your courage and willingness to share your story! What a gift to our community. I stand with you as you continue to improve and stand courageously as a great example of the personal power we have to make our lives better! Inspiring!
You described, real life challenging issues – loss of your job, traumas around the pandemic, stressors at home. We are all vulnerable to commonly occurring “situational depression.” If the symptoms continue for two weeks or more, it can mean your biochemistry has changed and you might need the extra help provided by carefully prescribed medication coupled with counseling. In addition, hopeful and helpful activities as simple as a daily walk outside can improve mood.
We each need a personal “self care” plan more than ever. These are nurturing, inspiring and fun things you do at least three times a day. Whether you feel like it or not. It’s kind of like the “Nike” motto, “just do it!” I know for me, it is hard to get motivated and get moving. But when I do, I am so much better for it. And I’m a lot nicer to be around!
Dear Liz,
Simply put, our otherwise good students in middle and high school barely made it through first semester. With our encouragement they each have reached out to the teachers where they are struggling and their school counselors. What kind of restriction should we impose to keep them on track this semester?
Concerned
Dear “Concerned,”
This is normally a common question this time of year. Each student is different. And this year is unprecedented. The first thing I always suggest is to sit down and have a calm conversation asking her what she thinks she needs to do to bring up her grades. Ask to borrow her usually sensible capable and dependable brain. (Seriously.) Our kids have many more answers than we ever give them credit for. Approaching her with respect and trust can go a long way. Listen, don’t interrupt and even take notes. See if she needs any special help from tutoring to scheduling. Save restriction for a last resort. Kids are have been isolated enough. The more involved your daughter is in choosing solutions the greater chance she will follow through.
Thank you again, for taking good care of you!