Ask Liz: Embrace the sunshine and get going

Finally, some mild sunshine! It restores our minds, bodies and spirits. As we near the one-year mark of watching and reacting to COVID-19, how are you? I find it a great time to start a “New Year” for myself, with a better more hopeful attitude and finally get moving again. I’ve been a slug!
Dear Liz,
It suddenly dawned on me. What am I waiting for? I’ve been in a holding pattern in just about all aspects of my life. We have three children (middle and high school.) I was working before Covid shut down my workplace and my husband just now returned to work on site. I think the sudden spring-like weather got me thinking. It’s time to plan for the summer. I kick myself for all the time I dawdled away waiting and wondering. I don’t really have a question. Just a new awareness that it’s safe to move, at least a little. Thank you for your column. We are regulars.
Awake!
Dear “Awake!”
Thank you for this well stated “awakening.” I can relate. I had that experience today myself as I took advantage of some free time before picking up grandsons from school to walk the beach and ponder.
In this area we know how to “hunker down” during the threat of a hurricane. For me, this hunkering down went on and on and on. To where I barely remembered how to “move” myself!
The sunshine did it for me, mild breezes in my face and taking a prayer walk as is my custom. And when I say move, I don’t simply mean exercise. I mean getting out of bed and getting going. That simple. And I had the same recognition that I had “wasted” a ton of time in the house getting nothing done when there was so much to do. I realized, “Yikes! It’s time to get ready for summer company and some travel.” What an amazing realization. Instead of stressing I decided to embrace it as motivation. I find if I break things into “bite-size pieces” and focus on that, I get more done. I hope we all can accept the newness of upcoming spring to get out of our caves and back into the light.
Dear Liz,
My husband and I noticed that we were enjoying our wine and beer a bit too often. Actually, a lot more often. There was a story about it on the news and we looked at each other. It was a warning about the rise in DUI’s. Good wake up call for us! Scary though because we had gotten into a pattern of “relaxing” and coping this way.
Wake up call
Dear “Wake Up Call,”
You are not alone and thank you for your courageous sharing. It’s a good sign because being able to recognize a problem is a huge first step. It’s so great you two can talk about it without judgement or blame. And together perhaps you can start decreasing the alcohol, replacing it with a healthy beverage or activity.
If the gradual reduction in consumption doesn’t work, please reach out for help. Don’t wait. Too much joy and freedom ahead!