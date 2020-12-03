Ask Liz: Break out of the Covid blues

“Do the next right thing starting with getting up and making the bed. “ I love this Covid blues busting suggestion from Mount Pleasant Licensed Social Worker Julie Tucker Young. This tip has worked for me if I simply keep moving from “doing the next right thing” to the next. Thank you Julie!
Dear Liz,
The “holiday blues” are hitting early. Not surprised. I notice I added fear and annoyance with the limitations due to COVID-19. I’m an active grandma, usually. Not being able to see the family for Thanksgiving was especially discouraging. I’m now figuring out Christmas, which usually includes travel. I’ve been careful and following guidelines. But, I’m sick of it. Suggestions?
Fed Up
Dear “Fed Up,”
It may help to know you are not alone! I think what experts are calling “Covid Fatigue” is real and in its own epidemic proportions. The mental health implications are serious. As a grandma myself, deeply missing my family including the ever precious grandchildren, I’m taking it a day at a time. But I am practicing some of the things I can do to overcome the blues.
The early darkness from the end of Daylight Savings Time, always adds to the risk of regular “seasonal affective disorder,” a common form of depression related to the shorter days.
So, to counteract the negative affects we each need to make a plan of what is in our power to keep busy, moving and uplifted. These things include getting outside into the sunlight everyday. Letting natural light into our homes and using a natural daylight lamp in our home can help.
We all do better with some structure, so make a plan for each day which includes time for the “must do” items, and especially good nutrition, movement/exercise, hobbies, friendships, rest, laughter. And that means in writing. Keep it realistic and do-able.
Service to others is incredibly healing. Reach out to your favorite nonprofit, church community, or neighborhood association and see who needs help. Always be kind to yourself. And reach out for professional help if you are still stuck. We can do this!
Dear Liz,
I had to let the kids know the holiday budget is pretty low this year. It was met with shoulder shrugs and “what else is new — COVID!” I feel badly about the reality. I know the kids have had to face countless changes and disappointments this year. Some, huge. What can I do to stay on budget and happy too?
Ugh Reality
Dear “Ugh Reality,”
I hear you! You are so kind and loving to be concerned for the kids’ overall experiences and especially disappointments this year. And now, try to make a shift to, “we are going to have a meaningful celebration regardless!” Let this become your family mantra!
Have a family meeting and brainstorm about how you can customize this to your family. When it comes to gifts and budget, ask your kids to prioritize what matters most to them. And express faith in them that they can adapt. This crisis is a opportunity to develop resilience. Give each person a chance to express their desires and their disappointments without judgement. Then get busy decorating, playing, serving, laughing and staying healthy as we head through December. It will get better!