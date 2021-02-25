Arts and crafts with Mount Pleasant neighbors

Mount Pleasant residents are invited to free virtual community crafting events. This is an opportunity to connect over video while dealing with COVID-19 restrictions. Supplies are included for a limited number of participants thanks to a Social Labs grant awarded to resident Tina Arnoldi.
There is no cost to participate. All participants receive a basic craft kit for a planned beginner level project the day before an online group time when participants will work on the craft together.
The free kit is only for people planning to join the video calls. The group asks that anyone receiving a kit who can't participate in the group time signed up for, to please return the kit or reimburse Tina Arnoldi for the cost.
Participants need a webcam and desktop/laptop computer to participate.
The number of participants is limited based on grant funding, but the goal is to get respondents into at least one session that matches their interests.
To learn more and sign up for class notifications, please visit https://tinyurl.com/mtpcrafts.