Artistically Gifted and Talented program nominations open now

The Artistically Gifted and Talented (GTR) Program nominations are now open and will continue through December 18. Parents with students in grades three through seven wishing to be evaluated for the Artistically Gifted and Talented process must fill out the nomination form found on the Visual and Performing Arts webpage at www.ccsdschools.com/vpa.
After nominations are received, arts teachers at your child’s school will begin to work with families individually to record audition videos.
More information about the Artistically Gifted and Talented process and timeline for this school year can be found at ww.ccsdschools.com/vpa.