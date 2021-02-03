Applications sought for Facebook Grant for Sustaining Black Communities

Coastal Community Foundation of South Carolina is now accepting applications for the Facebook Grant for Sustaining Black Communities, which provides funding for nonprofit organizations and programs in Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties supporting innovation, creativity, and resiliency in Black communities.
The grant program is specifically designed for nonprofits providing goods or services that directly and specifically support Black people and communities, with a preference for nonprofits that are Black-led, in the areas of arts, culture and humanities; education; human services; community improvement and capacity-building; and civil rights, social action and non-political advocacy.
Coastal Community Foundation is one of 20 community foundations in the United States selected to receive $1 million from Facebook to manage grantmaking to support Black communities and Black-led nonprofits.
The application period closes at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10. The Grantmaking & Community Leadership Committee is expected to make final award decisions in May.
Organizations interested in applying should visit //coastalcommunityfoundation.org/grantee-login to begin the online process. CCF Program Officer Amber Brown will host virtual Q&A sessions to assist applicants. For details on how to attend, email: amber@coastalcommunityfoundation.org.
Coastal Community Foundation of South Carolina is a nonprofit that works to create vibrant communities by uniting people and investing resources across Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Georgetown, Hampton, Horry and Jasper counties. To learn more, visit coastalcommunityfoundation.org or call (843) 723-3635.