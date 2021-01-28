Applications accepted for 2021 Farmers Market season

The Town of Mount Pleasant is now accepting applications for the 2021 Farmers Market season, which will run every Tuesday from 3:30 to 7 p.m. from April through September at the market pavilion on Coleman Boulevard.
Interested farmers and prepared food vendors are encouraged to submit applications before the Feb. 6 deadline.
All applicants are required to read the market rules and regulations before submitting their application. The definition of farmer applicants and food vendors are explained in detail in these rules. Food trucks or trailers are not allowed at the market due to space limitations.
“The success of our market relies heavily on the professionalism of our farmers and vendors who are dedicated to bringing a wholesome, healthy, affordable, and fun market experience for our patrons,” said Farmers Market manager Tracy Richter. “I urge all local farmers and food vendors to apply for the market and help us make our 24th year the best one yet!”
The market manager and the Farmers Market Advisory Board review all applications and select all vendors. While exclusivity is not offered to vendors, organizers strive to deliver a diverse and balanced market. All vendors are required to practice environmentally acceptable packaging as specified in Town of Mount Pleasant ordinance 18024. Details and FAQs for this ordinance are listed on tompsc.com.
For more information about the 2021 Farmers Market season, or to download an application, visit experiencemountpleasant.com or email Tracy Richter at farmersmarket@tompsc.com.