Annual Lowcountry litter cleanup event postponed

The Beach Sweep/River Sweep litter cleanup, originally scheduled for Sept. 19 has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Based on the current situation, the coordinators at S.C. Sea Grant Consortium and S.C. Department of Natural Resources decided that the health and safety of site captains, volunteers and communities is of the utmost importance. The Beach Sweep/River Sweep will be rescheduled to a date yet to be determined.
For more information contact Susan Ferris Hill, coastal coordinator at 843-953-2092 or susan.ferris.hill@scseagrant.org.