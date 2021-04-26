You have permission to edit this article.
Annual Fido Fest rescheduled for May 1

Fido Fest at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre was rescheduled for Saturday, May 1.

Due to a forecast of heavy, day-long rain, the Fido Fest originally slated for April 24 has been rescheduled for Saturday, May 1 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at The Oaks, Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, across from Barnes & Noble.

Mount Pleasant Towne Centre and Hairy Winston Pet Boutique partnered to host the fifth annual Fido Fest to benefit Charleston Animal Society.

The afternoon of pet-friendly fun includes:

  • Fido Marketplace featuring local vendors such as Charleston Animal Society, Beau & Ro, Chambers K9 Training, Pleasant Pet Services, Local Dog, Jeanne Taylor Photography, Meow, Bark and Board, Guild Mortgage, Mount Pleasant Family Martial Arts + more
  • Pet adoptions + fundraising activities with Charleston Animal Society
  • Mini-training sessions with Chambers K9 Training
  • Live music with Charleston’s own Fowl Play Band
  • Dog or Paw wood coasters with AR Workshop, only $5 each with 100% percent of proceeds donated to Charleston Animal Society.
  • Snacks and drinks featuring Burtons Grill, New Dog Hot Dogs, Holy City Homemade Italian Ice, Holy City Popcorn and cookie.dough.love.
  • Emceed by Brian Cleary of 92.5 Kickin’ Chicken.
  • Contests, giveaways and more.

