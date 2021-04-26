Annual Fido Fest rescheduled for May 1

Due to a forecast of heavy, day-long rain, the Fido Fest originally slated for April 24 has been rescheduled for Saturday, May 1 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at The Oaks, Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, across from Barnes & Noble.
Mount Pleasant Towne Centre and Hairy Winston Pet Boutique partnered to host the fifth annual Fido Fest to benefit Charleston Animal Society.
The afternoon of pet-friendly fun includes:
- Fido Marketplace featuring local vendors such as Charleston Animal Society, Beau & Ro, Chambers K9 Training, Pleasant Pet Services, Local Dog, Jeanne Taylor Photography, Meow, Bark and Board, Guild Mortgage, Mount Pleasant Family Martial Arts + more
- Pet adoptions + fundraising activities with Charleston Animal Society
- Mini-training sessions with Chambers K9 Training
- Live music with Charleston’s own Fowl Play Band
- Dog or Paw wood coasters with AR Workshop, only $5 each with 100% percent of proceeds donated to Charleston Animal Society.
- Snacks and drinks featuring Burtons Grill, New Dog Hot Dogs, Holy City Homemade Italian Ice, Holy City Popcorn and cookie.dough.love.
- Emceed by Brian Cleary of 92.5 Kickin’ Chicken.
- Contests, giveaways and more.