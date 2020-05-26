Alhambra Garden Club reaps 65 years of service

The seeds of Alhambra Garden Club were sown into existence 65 years ago in the soil of Mount Pleasant's Old Village. Since May 17, 1955, the club has blossomed into a locally-rooted group of women with town pride at their core.
A year into its founding, the club became federated with the Garden Club of South Carolina, Inc., as part of the South Atlantic Region of the National Garden Club, Inc. The club's mission is to serve the community through beautification projects, conservation projects and conservation education.
Members participate in projects and happenings each year such as Arbor Day tree planting in the town, Garden Therapy with special groups, youth education, landscaping of a site such as the Old Village Library, sponsoring students into Camp Wildwood, decorating holiday wreaths for the town and for the MUSC Children’s hospital.
Its namesake derives from its first major civic project at Alhambra Park. The beautification project took 18 years to complete, which included the planting of flowering shrubs and trees, the donation of playground equipment, picnic tables and a split rail fence around the park. Benches came later.
The club is made up of 32 members and is headed by president Sarah Fornadel, who became in charge of operations in April for 2020-21. The only requirement for membership is to be a primary resident of Mount Pleasant (residing a minimum of nine months a year).
Membership has grown over the years, but many of the faces have remained the same as some have been there since the 1970’s. Past presidents Minnie Mayberry and Sharon Scott, who joined in 1972 and 1997 respectively, have a combined 71 years of service.
The club meets in a member’s home each month as defined in the bylaws. There is a business meeting and a program presented by an outside speaker or a club member on an interesting topic.
The club has had its hands on many projects that were firsts in Mount Pleasant. For instance, they planted and maintained the first traffic islands on Coleman Boulevard.
In 1978, Alhambra was one of the first garden clubs in South Carolina to purchase a Blue Star Marker. This monument honors all those who have served, are serving and will serve in our Armed Forces. The monument was recently moved to a pocket park on Magrath Darby Blvd. A rededication ceremony was held last November.
The club has designed and assisted with the construction of butterfly gardens at the old Moultrie Middle School and James B. Edwards School (now on the Mount Pleasant Waterworks Property) as part of its commitment to youth education and conservation.
Over the years, members have served on town committees as well. The club has always maintained a close working relationship with the town officials and were on a first name basis.
Alhambra Applauds was an award program started in 1972 to promote civic pride by recognizing an area resident and business for improving or maintaining an attractive landscape. Every month the Club would recognize new recipients by placing a distinctive sign in front of their property. The Moultrie News ran a monthly column publicizing the names and addresses of those who received the coveted award.
In 2005, the club had a house and garden tour that raised "a lot of money" for the Mount Pleasant Waterfront Park. In 2018, the Mount Pleasant Historic Commission bestowed Alhambra Garden Club with the Cresco Award for their preservation of an Old Village landmark, Patjens Post Office.
"The community has been good to us. It's a two-way street," Mayberry said, chairman of the Patjens Post Office Committee. She added that beautification and conservation go hand-in-hand. She believes it's impossible to have one without the other.
Patjens Post Office was built in 1899 as the first free standing Post Office in Mount Pleasant. In 1971 Harry Hitopoulos deeded the building to Alhambra Garden Club and it was moved to its present location at 310 Pitt Street in James B Edwards Park in the Old Village. In 2001, the town awarded a grant to assist in the cost of the renovation and preservation of the building. The Club has been responsible for the maintenance of the building and its artifacts since then.
In 2019, Alhambra invested $10,000 in renovations using a local preservation specialist. The Club hosted an open house for the community to view the results. Fornadel and Mayberry said there will be another open house soon to celebrate the club’s 65th Anniversary.
The club gave a juried painting of Patjens to the mayor's office in 2001 on loan because of the unprotected environment in the post office, according to Fornadel. The artist, Lorrie Dean, won first place in the State Fair Art Competition.
Meetings for the Alhambra Garden Club are scheduled to start back up in September and run through May meeting the second Tuesday of each month.