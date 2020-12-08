Alhambra Garden Club donates tree to Carolina Park Elementary to celebrate SC Arbor Day

In South Carolina it's Arbor Day on the first Friday of December. To celebrate that event the Alhambra Garden Club donated a tree to Carolina Park Elementary School in Mount Pleasant.
This tree would be cared for by first graders at the school. Principal Michael Antonelli joked that it would be the best watered tree in Mount Pleasant.
The children from Ms. Lexi Sirinakis' first grade class gathered on the grass under sunny skies waiting to perform. Antonelli said the children had decided on their own to write and recite poems, then recite a group poem while moving like trees. One student, Corbin Sharp, volunteered to play his violin as the tree was planted.
The children took turns using the microphone to share their love of trees with the members of the Alhambra Garden Club.
Alice Jardin stood up from the grass, took the microphone, and read, "Trees are beautiful, kind and sweet. Trees help us breathe. Trees can be big or small. They need water to live. Don't cut down my trees."
She carefully handed the microphone to Annabeth Bodily who declared, "Trees are amazing. Trees are cool. Trees are perfect. Trees are you. Trees are part of the environment too, please don't cut them down."
Bear Shappee, microphone confidently in hand, read "Trees, trees, I like trees. Please don't cut me down. I am big and thin. I can get loved by you."
As the landscapers from Hidden Palms Nursery prepared the tree, one of the children yells out, "A one, a two. A one, two three..." Then as a group, they recite a poem together (or at least mostly together) about trees while waving their hands and moving with the motions of trees in the breeze.
"Trees are fat and trees are thin..." the children recite in unison while waving their hands in the air, then bowing down to the ground.
Corbin Sharp takes out his violin and plays while the tree is planted. One of the planters, Chris Zeigler, was actually a former student of Antonelli's. When the tree is in the ground there is a big round of applause and the children gather around the tree with the garden club for a group photo.