Aerial and ground operations being conducted for mosquito control

Charleston County Mosquito Control (CCMC) will be aerially inspecting and treating standing water for aquatic stage mosquitoes throughout the County of Charleston until April 26.
These operations will be conducted between the hours of 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. These operations target sites with standing water in open spaces but will require flight over populated areas.
The Charleston County Mosquito Control (CCMC) will also be conducting ground adulticide operations using ultra low volume (ULV) spray trucks throughout Charleston County until April 26. These operations will be conducted based on comprehensive surveillance results. Daily schedules will be posted on our website at https://www.charlestoncounty.org/departments/public-works/mosquito-about.php