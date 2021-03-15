A well earned retirement from the police force

On March 9 Mount Pleasant Police Chief Carl Ritchie held a retirement ceremony for K9 Thor.
K9 Thor has been with his handler SPO Andrew Scott since June of 2014. Over his career K9 Thor worked faithfully for the Town of Mount Pleasant and alongside multiple agencies to include the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Border Patrol, and local law enforcement agencies across the state conducting training and operations on both land and water.
K9 Thor was awarded Officer of the Quarter and Officer of the Year in 2019 for his work and was a part of numerous narcotics arrests, tracks for missing people, and criminal apprehensions. K9 Thor will enjoy retirement with SPO Scott and his family.