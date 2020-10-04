A new species of millipede discovered at Charleston County park

A part-time staff member at Caw Caw Interpretive Center in Ravenel will get to name a new species of millipede that she discovered in 2018.
Tess Moody, a part-time Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission staff member and student at North Carolina State University, first noticed its uniquely marked appearance.
She took a photo of the arthropod in hopes that she could later identify it. After posting it to an online forum for entomologists, Tess was contacted by Dr. Jackson Means of Virginia Tech, who believed it could be an unidentified species.
Moody and Dr. Means were unable to find another specimen at Caw Caw again until June of this year. This second discovery allowed the two to confirm that the millipede was indeed previously undescribed in scientific literature.
The millipede belongs to the genus Pleuroloma, and Moody will have naming rights to the species name. She has indicated that she may choose something along the lines of “harenae,” which means “sand,” to reflect the species’ texture as well as its habitat preference.
“It is incredibly rare to discover a new species in this thoroughly explored region,” said Keith McCullough, natural history interpretation coordinator for CCPRC, “but it is no surprise that Tess, or other members of our Interpretation staff would be the ones to do it.”
Rich in natural, cultural and historical resources, Caw Caw Interpretive Center was once part of several rice plantations and home to enslaved Africans who applied their technology and skills in agriculture to carve the series of rice fields out of cypress swamps. The site is operated as a low-impact wildlife preserve, and is managed for waterfowl, songbirds, otters, deer and others.
Caw Caw is also known as a coastal South Carolina birding hotspot, and is a favored habitat for American alligators, swallow-tailed kites, bald eagles and others. The site features over six miles of trails with trailside exhibits, and elevated boardwalks through wetlands.
Caw Caw Interpretive Center is located at 5200 Savannah Highway in Ravenel and is open to the public every Tuesday through Sunday. For more information on Caw Caw Interpretive Center, visit CharlestonCountyParks.com.
