A "Ferry" tale: Crossing the water, Part 3

Something not widely known is that Andrew Hibben’s initial ferry business was not at Haddrell’s Point but at Hobcaw when he took over Lempriere’s Ferry in 1770. At the same time, he was vested with Scott’s Ferry (aka Clement’s Ferry) on Daniel Island. A May 1, 1770, S.C. Gazette notice explained how a ferry “to carry persons, horses and carriages to Lempriere’s and Scott’s Ferry,” was vested to Andrew Hibben, "who has got good Boats and careful hands so that persons may now be accommodated with a passage to either of those places at a very short Notice."
The ad also mentions a “directing board” at Andrew Hibben’s house “near the Governor’s Bridge” so that passengers "may not be at a loss to find the Place, and they may depend on careful and quick Dispatch." The Governor’s Bridge was where today’s East Bay Street crosses Market Street, which at that time was still a tidal creek. (Now you know why that street floods so easily on high tides and heavy rains — once a creek, always a creek).
It also says a new road to the ferry site at Hobcaw leads “down to a natural Bank of Oyster shells, on the southeast side of the Point House.” This new landing shortened the trip across the harbor by a mile and appears to have been located just southeast of today’s Remley’s Point boat landing.
By 1770, Hibben and his wife Elizabeth (the daughter of Thomas and Sarah Legare Barksdale of Oakland Plantation) were living at their plantation, Seaside, (off today’s Rifle Range Road at the foot of Venning Road). There they raised their children, Andrew Jr., James, Elizabeth and Hannah. After Elizabeth’s death in 1781, he married widow Mary Smith.
The ferry at Shem Creek came into existence later, when Hibben purchased the old Gray’s Ferry tract at Haddrell’s Point. With the onset of the Revolutionary War, however, ferry service was obviously sporadic.
Another little-known fact is that after the war, Hibben (now in his 60s) was put on the list of amercements (a financial penalty in English law) as a person who had worked with the British during their occupation pf Charleston and the government seized his assets. Despite a passionate appeal written to the legislature in January 1783, his name was not lifted from the list until after his death in 1784 when his executor, George Barksdale, wrote in favor of the Hibben children. The seized properties were finally returned to Hibben’s heirs in March 1785.
After Hibben’s death, Allen and Martha Bolton entered the scene, purchasing Seaside Plantation and taking the lease on both the Haddrell’s Point and Hobcaw Point ferries. Bolton was a merchant. His wife, Martha Scriven, was an heiress who brought a substantial inheritance to the marriage.
Yet the post-war economy was difficult; Bolton was repeatedly forced to post notices in the paper requesting payment from those who owed him ferriage fees. After his death in 1786, Martha kept the businesses running, but the Bolton Ferry period was short-lived. By 1790, she sold her properties, relinquished her ferry rights and moved on.
It was then that Andrew’s son, James Hibben, stepped in. In January 1792, he informed the public of his acquisition of a new “horse boat” and Hibben’s Ferry was firmly established. In its heyday many notables crossed the harbor from the Haddrell’s Point landing, including Lafayette, President Washington and Monroe.
James Hibben also purchased the 67-acre tract next to the ferry landing called Mount Pleasant Plantation and made his residence in the house built by Jacob Motte in 1755. From then on it would be known as the Hibben House, famous today as the oldest structure in the Old Village.
